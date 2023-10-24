Just a year after debuting online, two plant-based baking mixes from PB2 Foods are now available at over 3,200 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.





PB2 Pantry Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and PB2 Pantry Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix both include resealable packaging—allowing for customized batch sizes—and appeal to those looking for flavorful gluten-free and vegan dessert options. Powered by roasted peanut flour, the mixes are also certified non-GMO.

With an MSRP of $6.78 per 16-ounce container, the PB2 Pantry mixes also include package instructions that give vegan and non-vegan baking options, as well as tips for brownies that are more fudgy or cakey and cookies that are soft or crunchy, depending on preference.

“Better for you yet still indulgent, our PB2 Pantry baking mixes have definitely hit the sweet spot since we launched them, and we are thrilled to have Walmart as a partner to help us reach even more happy customers,” said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. “The easy convenience and great flavor of these mixes can’t be beat, and the fact that they are plant-based makes you feel better about reaching for a second cookie or brownie.”

Learn more about PB2 Foods and its products, including the PB2 Pantry line, at pb2foods.com.