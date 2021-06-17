Munk Pack has announced its expansion into Walmart locations nationwide. The retailer will carry Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bar in Sea Salt Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate nationally in over 4,000 stores, and the Keto Granola Bar in Coconut Cocoa Chip and Blueberry Almond Vanilla in over 1,000 Walmart locations. Consumers can find products on shelves in Walmart anytime after June 20.

Munk Pack was born when husband-wife duo Tobias and Michelle Gilenke had a difficult time finding delicious, nutritious and low-sugar snacks on the market. This retail expansion underscores the amazing growth that Munk Pack has seen as well as consumer appetite for low-sugar, low-carb, keto-friendly snacks.

“My husband and I started Munk Pack because we had a difficult time finding non-perishable, better-for-you snacks that were comparable in both nutrition and taste,” said Michelle Gilenke, co-founder of Munk Pack. “Access to nutritious snacks nationwide has always been the goal, so partnering with Walmart in this endeavor is a dream come true,” she said.

Munk Pack’s Keto Nut & Seed Bars come in Sea Salt Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt, Coconut Almond Dark Chocolate, Macadamia White Chocolate, Pumpkin Seed Cinnamon Almond, and Pecan Almond. The Keto Granola Bar snacks come in flavors such as Coconut Cocoa Chip, Almond Butter Cocoa Chip, Blueberry Almond Vanilla, Peanut Butter, Honey Nut, and Maple Pecan.

Munk Pack is available for purchase on www.munkpack.com and in retailers nationwide including Walmart, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, and Fresh Market, as well as on Amazon. For more info, visit munkpack.com and follow along on social media at @munkpack.