JUNKLESS, a better-for-you snack bar brand committed to providing foods made with real, trusted ingredients, has announced a major expansion in Walmart stores. The latest expansion, which is both chainwide and nationwide, more than doubles JUNKLESS distribution in Walmart since its launch in 2021, and is projected to generate a triple-digit sales growth within Walmart stores through the end of the year.

“We’re grateful to have established such strong partnerships with retailers like Walmart, who genuinely believe in our brand and appreciate our commitment to making wholesome granola bars that are simple and real,” said Jim Holton, SVP, head of sales at JUNKLESS. “As we continue to expand into larger retailers and supermarket chains, we look forward to growing our reach among consumers and fellow snack lovers in the hopes of making JUNKLESS a household name. I also want to thank Thomas Oyler, merchant in Quick & Wholesome Snacking at Walmart, for giving us the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the bar category at Walmart.”

A simpler and healthier alternative to those mainstream snacks made with artificial ingredients and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), JUNKLESS snack bars have outperformed the overall Snack Bar Category since its expansion from smaller mom-and-pop grocery accounts to major national and regional chains, including all Ahold Delhaize banners, Meijer, ShopRite, Ingles, and now Walmart.

Available in five flavors, JUNKLESS chewy granola bars are currently sold in over 6,000 major grocery stores across the U.S., and online at Amazon. In addition to its growing partnership with Walmart, JUNKLESS recently expanded distribution chainwide with a notable banner: Food Lion within the Ahold Delhaize group.

For more information about JUNKLESS, visit junklessfoods.com.