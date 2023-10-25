Puratos USA has unveiled an immersive Fruit Experience, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the journey of Michigan cherries from field to fork. This unique initiative provides participants with insights into the fruit supply chain, the versatility of fruit fillings, and the growing consumer demand for sustainable and better-for-you ingredients. The Fruit Experience aims to empower industrial bakeries and their retail partners to leverage fruit's potential for innovation and growth.

The first of its kind in the U.S., the new experience allows participants to follow the Michigan cherry from field to fork, bringing new levels of traceability to the sweet baked goods category. Visitors gain up-close experience of an active cherry harvest, seeing first-hand how fresh cherries are processed and sampling a range of cutting-edge fruit-centric desserts inspired by consumer trends.

Designed to familiarize industrial bakeries and retailers with the complexity of the fruit supply chain, attendees learn how to leverage harvest cycles to optimize their supply chain and boost their bottom line. Expert technical advisors are on-hand to showcase the versatility of fruit fillings to solve production challenges around clean label, performance, and taste.

“Visitors also learn about the growing power of fruit to deliver against consumer demands for sustainable and better-for-you ingredients”, says Jessica Blondeel, Puratos' product director for sweet goods.

"Our proprietary Taste Tomorrow research shows that consumers are increasingly focused on holistic health and sustainability, seeking out ingredients that feed their emotional, physical and mental wellbeing,” Blondeel said. “The Fruit Experience is a great way to train buyers, R&D and even senior executives to understand the power of fruit fillings to deliver the nutrition, flavor and storytelling consumers want while increasing operational efficiency for manufacturers."

This latest initiative builds on Puratos’ track record of delivering innovative experiences that celebrate the people and processes behind bakery ingredients. Their Center for Bread Flavor in Brussels, Belgium regularly hosts visitors from around the world to sample and learn about sourdoughs at the world’s only Sourdough Library. The company also offers tours to its Cacao-Trace centers around the world, where cocoa farmers bring beans to be fermented and dried as part of its sustainable cocoa sourcing program. Visitors can meet farmers, tour cocoa plantations, work the harvest and learn about Puratos’ proprietary fermentation system that expertly develops the natural flavor of cocoa.

With similar fruit tours in Canada, Latvia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, Blondeel believes the new US experience offers a competitive advantage for manufacturers looking to unlock growth in the category.

“As industrial filling experts, we see tremendous opportunity for innovation in the category - but it starts with understanding the origins of our food and what consumers expect from brands today,” Blondeel explains. “Just as Puratos has consistently strived to enhance transparency in our ingredients, we are committed to helping bakers share the fascinating stories that unfold behind the scenes of their food.”

Companies interested in learning more about how Puratos can help them add more fruit to their baked goods can Discover Puratos' range of fruit fillings here.