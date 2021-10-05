Inspired by the work of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times (“Camp”), which supports children with cancer and their families through free year-round camp programs, Puratos USA has announced a new one-for-one giving campaign that gives bakers and manufacturers the power to give back with every order.

From October through December 2021, all customers who visit the MyPuratos webshop and purchase featured “Camp Ronald McDonald” products will automatically receive a 10% discount on their purchase, which Puratos will match with a 10 percent donation to the Camp.

A first of its kind campaign for the bakery industry, Puratos hopes that the initiative will shine new light on this important organization and inspire the bakery industry to continue finding creative ways to give back to the community—a key pillar of Puratos USA’s Puratos for Purpose corporate social responsibility program.

In addition to the giving campaign, Puratos has also partnered with Camp to host virtual brownie baking classes with live demonstrations from Puratos Technical Advisors. Sponsored and catered by Puratos, these events reached over 473 children and families and demonstrated the power of baking to bring joy and happiness during difficult times.

Joseph Ramirez, vice president, West Region of Puratos USA explains, “It’s powerful when children and families facing hardship can take a moment to simply savor and enjoy some family baking fun together. We are very excited for our new partnership with Camp Ronald McDonald and look forward to working with them and our customers to support this important mission."

Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez, executive director for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, echoes Joseph’s sentiments, “Our campers have expressed time and again that their favorite Camp at Home activity has been cooking with Puratos. Joy, togetherness, and love are essential ingredients to healing and we thank Puratos for providing an important outlet for our families who need us now more than ever.”

To support Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, order on the MyPuratos webshop today or contact your Puratos Sales Representative. For more information about how to get involved with Puratos for Purpose and other community initiatives, please visit www.puratos.us.



