D'Amelio Foods, the D'Amelio family's first food venture created under their cross-platform company D'Amelio Brands, has announced the launch of an innovative snacking experience with Be Happy Snacks Popcorn. In collaboration with Trusted Influence and with the financial support of the Fifth Growth Fund, the product will hit shelves exclusively in Walmart locations nationwide and on the store site this week.

"With Be Happy Snacks, which was inspired by Dixie's hit song, we are aiming to spark joy and satisfy cravings with fun, unexpected snacks that bring people together," says Marc D'Amelio, co-founder and CEO of D'Amelio Brands. "By collaborating with Walmart, we are able to offer our products to a community of food lovers who celebrate trying new flavors and products nationwide."

Made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors, the Be Happy Snacks popcorn lineup is gluten-free and boasts a curated selection of four distinct and innovative flavors: Cotton Candy, Maple Bacon, Parmesan Garlic, and Nice Spice. Each flavor, influenced by the D'Amelio family, promises a unique taste experience.

Trusted Influence was pivotal in cementing the partnership between Be Happy Snacks and Walmart. Trevor Drinkwater, CEO of Trusted Influence, commented on the collaboration: "It is amazing to experience first-hand the speed in which the Creator Economy is taking form and impacting consumption. We are excited to be working with The D'Amelio Family and in collaboration with major national retailers such as Walmart to avail these products nationally in an authentic way."

Be Happy Snacks retails for $3.98.

Related: D'Amelio Brands announces $5M investment, expansion into food and beverage space