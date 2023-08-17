D'Amelio Brands, a new venture and cross-platform company created by entrepreneurs Marc and Heidi, and social media phenoms, Dixie and Charli, announced today a $5M strategic investment from the consumer-focused media and tech firm, Fifth Growth Fund (FGF). This round of capital will fuel the company's expansion into the food and beverage sector, with the imminent launch of D'Amelio Foods.

"D'Amelio Brands' expansion into the Food & Beverage sector, fueled by FGF's investment, is a significant step in our journey of continuing to launch socially conscious brands that resonate with our audience," said Marc D'Amelio, CEO of D'Amelio Brands. "Some of our family's best memories are made at home, in the kitchen or snacking in the family room. The products we plan to launch under D'Amelio Foods are inspired by our favorite flavors and snacks. We're excited for people to try them out and create lasting memories of their own."

D'Amelio Foods will offer an array of high-quality, flavorful, and accessible snacks, with the first product hitting shelves nationwide this fall. With the goal of creating unique flavors and a desire to transform everyday snacking into a joyful experience, the D'Amelio family will be intimately involved in product development and formulation, as well as marketing, brand building, and fulfillment.

As part of this strategic partnership, FGF partner Royce Wilson will join the board of directors at D'Amelio Brands. Simultaneously, D'Amelio Brands will work closely with Trusted Influence, a forward-thinking company that bridges the gap between retail and the creator economy. Trusted Influence has partnered with D'Amelio Brands and FGF in this endeavor, playing an integral role in developing the brand, sourcing, and brokering strategic retail deals for nationwide distribution.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at D'Amelio Brands and support their expansion into the Food & Beverage sector. This collaboration between D'Amelio Brands, Fifth Growth Fund, and Trusted Influence represents a truly innovative approach to product creation and distribution," said Royce Wilson. "With the D'Amelio family's ability to identify Gen Z's unique tastes and preferences, this venture promises to bring fresh, high-quality, exciting products to the marketplace. We're not just investing capital; we're investing in the future of consumer goods and the evolution of how brands connect with their audience."

The announcement of D'Amelio Foods follows the company's first-ever brand venture, D'Amelio Footwear, which debuted in May. To learn more about D'Amelio Footwear, visit dameliofootwear.com.