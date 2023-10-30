Mother/daughter-owned Stellar Snacks is opening its second pretzel production plant to respond to demand and put a new twist on the snack business. The news comes as pretzels are the fastest-growing segment company announced last week its plans to expand production with a $137 million investment over 10 years; and a 434,000-square-foot pretzel bakery facility in Louisville, KY. Elisabeth and Gina Galvin founded Stellar Snacks in 2019 under its “Pretzels with a Purpose” platform, producing non-GMO, vegan pretzels with sustainably sourced wholesome ingredients and a variety of gourmet flavors.

Sales of Stellar Pretzel Braids are up 162% in the last 52 weeks, making it one of the fastest-growing natural pretzel brands in the country. Stellar’s growth reportedly complements the overall pretzel category becoming the fastest-growing of the salty snack industry (versus long-time giants like chips, popcorn, and puffed snacks) which is a big change for the grocery aisle. In all, the pretzel segment is up 33% in sales over the past two years, creating a nearly $2 billion industry, ready for innovation from manufacturing leaders like Stellar Snacks.

“We are humbled and honored that our business has seen astounding growth after launching our brand just a few short years ago, thanks to our people and passion for a higher quality pretzel,” says Elisabeth Galvin. “Since then, we have been on a mission to expand production coast to coast, and we are so pleased to have selected Louisville as our home in the Mid-South. The outcome will be an important success story for our whole team and the people of Kentucky. We can’t emphasize enough that our goal is to provide career opportunities and positive impact in Louisville, especially in the Park Hill community so we can flourish together in the years to come.”

Stellar Snacks’ new facility will create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years at 1391 Dixie Highway, marking a historic economic development announcement in Louisville’s western neighborhoods. The company announced the news at a ceremony with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, and other community leaders and residents.

The new facility will establish Stellar Snacks’ largest pretzel bakery, and Louisville’s central location will enhance the company’s ability to reach the eastern and southern parts of the US. Work is scheduled to begin in spring 2024 with baking of the initial products at the location set to begin in fall 2024. Stellar Snacks currently operates two plants in northern Nevada, where it employs more than 170 people, and it will offer early on-the-job training to its first key Kentucky facility hires.

In addition to baking outstanding pretzels, Stellar Snacks is dedicated to community involvement, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and advocacy, including support of emerging artists from both around the globe and on the local level. Initiatives include sponsorship and support of arts and culture events that empower women, social good, music, fashion, and creativity. Past partnerships range from Women in Tech to Female DJs to Women in Professional Sports, as well as educational programs, local art shows, music festivals, and more.

“We believe every pretzel has a purpose,” says Gina Galvin. “That’s why we commission emerging artists to design one-of-a-kind artwork for our packaging and engage with the arts community to inspire creativity in the world around us and find ways to truly engage in the communities where we operate.”

Jobs created at the Louisville operation will consist of pretzel makers—including a master pretzel maker and apprentice roles—production team members, engineering and maintenance managers, mechanics, technicians, receptionists, and HR assistants. Company leaders will partner with local community colleges and trade schools to provide real-world work experience and positions for students pursuing careers in industrial, electrical, and robotic engineering.

