Daily Crunch recently launched its Dill Pickle + Pepitas Sprouted Nut Medley. The dill pickle flavor delivers a savory, tangy taste with zesty spices and is infused with apple cider vinegar. The pickles and pickle juice used in the flavor are 100% sourced from Cleveland Kitchen.

The new flavor has already launched on Amazon, and will be launching into major retailers, including Fresh Thyme, this January, as well as the Zingerman's Food Catalog.

Created with the company’s signature, patent-pending sprout and dehydrate process that turns ordinary nuts into a crunchy snack that is easier to digest, Daily Crunch snacks feature clean ingredients for elevated flavors. There is minimal to no oil or sugar, and no additives or preservatives while offering a combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fat. Theon-the-go snacks are vegan, keto, gluten- free, and non-GMO Project Verified.

Daily Crunch snacks are sold online at DailyCrunchSnacks.com and in more than 1,000 retail locations and growing, including Meijer, Rouses, Raley’s, Central Market, Foxtrot, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Harmon’s, CVS, and Metropolitan Market. The suggested retail price is $7.99 per 5-ounce package and $2.99 per 1.5-ounce package.

Related: Daily Crunch Snacks introduces sprouted nuts to U.S. consumers