Company: Daily Crunch

Website: www.dailycrunchsnacks.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49 (1.5-oz.), $7.49 (5-oz.)

Product Snapshot: Daily Crunch recently released two flavors of sprouted almonds.

Its Golden Goodness Sprouted Almonds are packed with flavor and a hint of turmeric. The Golden Goodness blend is crafted with harmonious superfoods generating an umami essence. Turmeric has been used for centuries as a medicinal herb in Asian healing practices, particularly in India where the sprouting process originated. The company's four-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch..

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Cacao + Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds. Lightly dusted with cacao, naturally sweetened with monk fruit, and infused with maca. The Latin name for Cacao, "Theobroma" translates to "food of the gods," and the company could not agree more. Eastern superfood Monk fruit adds a touch of sweetness while having zero glycemic effect and remaining Keto approved. Top it off with a hint of maca for the endurance to keep you going. The four-day sprouting process results in nuts with hollow cores, giving them that extra crunch. Our mission is to provide you with high quality, healthier snack options that leave you feeling as good as they taste.