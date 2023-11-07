Loacker has announced three new offerings, including one product making its debut in the U.S. According to the company, the items are intended to help consumers add joy to their upcoming festive gatherings.
The items include:
- Tortina Mini Pack (available now): Loacker's Tortina Mini, originating from Italy in 1925, has arrived at Costco in the U.S. Each package includes 42 bite-sized, individually wrapped cookies featuring crispy wafers with a hazelnut cream, enveloped in rich milk chocolate.
- Holiday Tin (available November 2023): Loacker's new Holiday Tin includes 34 individually wrapped specialties across 12 different varieties. From Tortina Mini in original and dark flavors to an array of Patisserie and Mini Chocolat varieties, this assortment is designed to be shared.
- Lunar New Year Box (available December 2023): Loacker's Best of Moments Lunar New Year Box is a collection of 67 individually wrapped treats, including an assortment of Minis, Patisserie, Tortina Mini, and Gardena Mini treats.