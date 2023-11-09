Unique Snacks—a sixth-generation, 102-year-old family owned and operated business and snack industry innovator—has been a supporter of Folds of Honor, a national nonprofit, since 2018. Folds of Honor’s mission is to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

In 2022, Unique Snacks sold 251,796 specially branded Folds of Honor packages of Original Splits through participating retailers, resulting in a donation of more than $12,500 to the nonprofit to create scholarships. Since the inception of Unique Snacks’ annual Folds of Honor campaign (which runs from May through August), the business has raised close to $50,000 for the national nonprofit. By replacing all Original Splits packages, its top-selling product, with the specially branded Folds of Honor packages, Unique Snacks aims to make it easier for additional retail partners to participate in the program.

The change in the 2024 program will increase Unique Snacks’ average annual donation from $10,000 to approximately $50,000 without accounting for any sales growth. Based on the ease of sales created by transitioning all packages of 11-ounce Original Splits to the Folds of Honor packages, the donation amount could reach even higher in 2024. The projected increase would generate a one-year contribution equivalent to what has been raised over the past five years combined.

"The spouses and dependents of our military members and first responders are often forgotten when a parent or guardian has made the ultimate sacrifice or been severely disabled in the line of duty,” states Justin Spannuth, COO of Unique Snacks. “It is our responsibility as positive members of the community to extend a hand to them and provide them support when they have suffered and lost so much.”

To achieve the goal of doubling the support for Folds of Honor, Unique Snacks will conduct special promotions, social media contests, and giveaways throughout the program.

Shoppers looking to show their support for the spouses and children of fallen military members and first responders can find the specially branded Folds of Honor Original Splits in their grocery store, supermarket, on Amazon, or at UniqueSnacks.com from May through August. Participating retail partners across the nation include Giant Eagle, Meijer, ShopRite, and several other independent chains. The specially branded packages are also available at all military base commissaries in the U.S. throughout the year, through a partnership with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA).

Started by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit that uses 90% of all donated funds to create K-12th grade and higher education scholarships for the families of our nation’s wounded and fallen heroes. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 52,000 life-changing scholarships, 41% of which were awarded to minority recipients.

“Folds of Honor is proud to align with Unique Snacks,” states Rooney. “We believe the partnership will continue to be a force multiplier to our mission, raise awareness for Folds of Honor, and increase funding for educational scholarships to the families of American service members and first responders. Together we will meet sacrifice with hope.”

Support for Folds of Honor reportedly aligns with one of the Spannuth family’s founding principles of a commitment to community support. The partnership with Folds of Honor is one of several initiatives Unique Snacks conducts annually to support nonprofit organizations and the broader community. Previously, the business has supported hurricane relief efforts, special causes like the Bikes & Beers Social Distancing virtual bike ride to raise funds supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, and other community-focused initiatives.

Norman Cross, director of sales for Unique Snacks and chapter board member, director, Anheuser-Busch Relations for the Eastern PA/NJ Chapter of Folds of Honor, adds, "I am humbled that our retail partners and loyal customers have shown such great support for partnership with Folds of Honor. There are numerous programs, government agencies, and nonprofits that provide important life-changing services to our active military members, first responders, and veterans, but Folds of Honor focuses on the families dealing with the loss of a mother, father, or spouse. It is a great privilege to continue to serve my fellow veterans and their families through the Folds of Honor and Unique Snacks."