The American Bakers Association (ABA) has recognized four members of Congress during its annual Bakers Dozen Congressional Awards Ceremony. The event, which honors the champions of the baking industry, boasted nearly 400 attendees across ABA members and Congressional staff.

“The Bakers Dozen Awards are an acknowledgment to elected officials who have demonstrated a commitment to key priorities and policies that are important to the commercial baking industry,” ABA President and CEO Eric Dell says.

Inspired by the tradition of a ‘baker’s dozen’—a symbol of generosity by offering 13 items instead of the traditional 12—“These awards honor members of Congress who deliver more than what is expected in service to their constituencies and the commercial baking industry,” explains Dell.

Following ABA’s Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit, the reception showcased commercially baked products for event participants to taste and celebrate the progress of the baking industry, notably the members of Congress who helped make it possible.

Those honored with the 2023 Bakers Dozen Award include:

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11): “It is an honor to have earned the Bakers Dozen Award, representing a district that employs thousands in food manufacturing and is a leading agricultural producer. I'm committed to advancing policies like the Main Street Tax Certainty Act to support our small businesses and sustain American job growth,” says Smucker.

Sen. Thomas Tillis (R-NC): ABA thanks Senator Tillis for his leadership in introducing the Main Street Tax Certainty Act to push for making the Small Business Deduction permanent. Small businesses across the nation have benefited from this tax deduction, using the funds from their deduction to invest in employees, benefits, and their businesses and the Main Street Tax Certainty Act makes this critical tax deduction permanent.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD): Senator Thune’s co-sponsorship of the Undertaking Negotiations on Investment and Trade for Economic Dynamism (UNITED) Act (S629) targets a more ambitious U.S. trade agenda for American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses. Promoting this bipartisan legislation would authorize the administration to negotiate and conclude a trade agreement with the U.K. to open export opportunities for businesses of all sizes, increase the resilience of critical supply chains, and advance economic prosperity for people in both countries.

Rep. David Scott (D-GA) “It is an honor to receive the 2023 Bakers Dozen Award, particularly at a time when food assistance programs are under constant threat. Supporting bakers goes hand-in-hand with supporting food assistance for America’s hungry families. Protecting the dignity of American families by promoting access to food and defending their freedom to choose what to eat is a core value that guides my leadership of the House Agriculture Committee as we negotiate the next Farm Bill,” says Scott.

