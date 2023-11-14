The American Bakers Association (ABA) has announced two significant changes in its leadership team. According to the organization, the promotions reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to strong industry representation and effective governance.

Rasma Zvaners has been promoted to vice president of government relations. In her new role, Zvaners will oversee ABA's Government Relations operation, bringing her experience and understanding of the baking industry's regulatory landscape to the forefront of ABA’s advocacy initiatives.

Prior to ABA she most recently served as director of regulatory policy for the American Chemistry Council (ACC). There, she managed and led member companies on significant regulatory and policy issues including environment, energy, public health, and products.

Zvaners holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and earned an American Bar Association Legal Assistant’s certification from The George Washington University.

Christina Donnelly has been appointed as the corporate secretary for the Board of Directors. In her expanded role, Donnelley will continue to drive industry relations and strategic initiatives while also overseeing the governance processes of the board, ensuring effective communication and compliance with board policies and bylaws.

Prior to ABA, Christina was an account executive for an association management company where she managed trade associations representing industries in the hospitality, weather risk insurance, and B2B marketing sectors. She holds a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and lives in the Washington, DC area with her husband.

