According to the American Bakers Association (ABA), its recent 2023 Bakers Fly-In and Policy Summit—conducted in partnership with the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) and the American Society of Baking (ASB)—was a “resounding success.” This year's event included leadership from all segments of the baking industry, including wholesale, retail, and supplier organizations.

"Our members demonstrated their commitment and influence by engaging with Hill offices and providing firsthand insights into the critical issues impacting all sectors of the baking industry. The passionate participation of our members highlighted the strength of our unified voice," says Rasma Zvaners, ABA vice president of government relations.

ABA’s partnership with the RBA and the ASB marked a historic moment and amplified the collective voice of the baking industry as they met with 89 lawmakers in the nation's capital, according to the group.

Kristen Spriggs, executive director of the ASB, says, “We were honored to co-sponsor the Fly-In and Policy Summit hosted by ABA. Participating members benefited from an educational and insightful program catering to diverse interests ranging from workforce to nutrition policy. The event was a tremendous learning and networking opportunity, allowing us to collectively voice the challenges facing the baking sector. It is the model of deepening collaborative relationships to strengthen our industry.”

"Retail bakeries are at the heart of every community. That's why involving our members from the Retail Bakers of America in policy discussions with lawmakers is crucial as the industry evolves and expands. We need to protect our bakeries so they are there for generations to come," says Bernadette Haas, executive director at RBA.

A hub of influential networking activities, key events featured remarks from association peers like the National Associations of Manufacturers and Consumer Brands Association. In addition, experts from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) contributed valuable insights focusing on nutrition policies relevant to the baking sector.

The summit concluded with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Working Group Conference and the Food Safety and Nutrition Policy Conference (FTRAC). The DEI Working Group program, hosted in person for the first time, convened a dozen industry executives for expert discussions across industries about fostering an inclusive workplace environment. FTRAC discussed the 2025 Dietary Guideline protocol that explores staple carbs, state ingredient bans, and packaging issues.

"The American Bakers Association extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, speakers, and lawmakers who contributed to the event's success. Their enthusiastic involvement demonstrates the proactive engagement and unity within the baking community," says ABA President and CEO Eric Dell.

