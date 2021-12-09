On December 7, 2021, the American Bakers Association (ABA) recognized three champions of the baking industry during the 2021 Bakers’ Dozen Awards Reception. Traditionally held in-person on Capitol Hill with nearly 900 Congressional staff, featuring products from ABA Members, this year’s virtual celebration gave the opportunity for ABA Members throughout the country to hear from their champions.

“This year’s awardees went above and beyond to champion key priority issues for the baking industry in 2021,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO, ABA. “The awardees have demonstrated leadership and special devotion in assisting the baking industry in ensuring the delivery of baked goods throughout the country.”

“With all of the shifts in the political spectrum in 2021, it has been more important than ever for our industry to advocate our diverse, complex issues,” said Brad Alexander, ABA chair and COO of Flowers Foods. “The honorees we are recognizing have provided much needed assistance and have work hard to serve our sector’s nearly 800,000 workers as we continued to grapple with a multitude of challenges.”

“As we look to 2022, we are confident our honorees will continue their tireless work on issues important to the baking industry” said Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs, ABA. “ABA is privileged to carry our Members’ powerful stories to our champions and policymakers on the Hill to help illustrate how laws and regulations impact the companies feeding Americans.

Those honored with ABA’s 2021 Bakers’ Dozen Award:

Senator Todd Young (R- IN) and Representative Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN-9), both honored with the 2021 Bakers’ Dozen Award, introduced the DRIVE Safe Act in the US Senate and US House of Representatives. This bipartisan legislation is critical to helping to solve our truck driver shortage by allowing individuals under the age of 21 through an extensive training program to obtain a commercial driver’s license to safely enter the industry.

, a two-time recipient of the Bakers’ Dozen award, demonstrated his continued willingness to reach across the aisle to achieve policies that support the baking industry and its mission to feed American families. The Congressman continues to stand up against harmful legislation that would cripple the industry and support workforce initiatives such as the DRIVE Safe Act.



Watch the event recording here.