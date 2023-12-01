This week's Fun Friday starts off with Ferrero Rocher, which, in collaboration with Table + Teaspoon, is offering a Golden Hosting Kit to elevate holiday gatherings.

The Golden Hosting Kit adorned with golden tableware, décor, utensils for celebrations, and will be delivered by its partner, upscale rent-to-table service Table + Teaspoon.

The limited-edition Golden Hosting Kit is available for rent at no charge and includes tableware and décor for a lavish dining experience, all inspired by the chocolate's iconic gold wrapper. Each kit includes golden table runners, cloth napkins, candles and candle holders, dinnerware, menu and place cards, and the signature Ferrero Rocher pyramid of chocolates for sharing. Ferrero Rocher also created a hosting guide for everyone to access on their website, filled with inspiration, ideas, recipes and tips to turn all of your special occasions into a golden experience.

To book the Golden Hosting Kit, consumers can visit ferrerorocher.com/goldenhostingkit; the kits are currently sold out, but more will be available early this month. Hosts will need to provide their celebration date and guest count (up to 12 settings) and the complete Ferrero Rocher tablescape will be delivered to their doorstep in advance of their holiday party.

Oreo parodies "Spotify Wrapped" promotion

Any Spotify user worth their salt knows that Spotify Wrapped came out this week, a compilation for each Spotify user of the music and genres they listened to over the past 12 months. Oreo released a playful Facebook post parodying this, posting stats like "You spent 72,549 minutes in our comments asking us to bring back a flavor," and showing its Red Velvet cookies as numbers 1-5 in its "top flavors this year" (similar to "top songs you listened to this year" from Spotify Wrapped).

View the Facebook post here.

Pop-Tarts to unwrap first-ever edible mascot at 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl

The winning team of the upcoming Pop-Tarts Bowl will go home with far more than just bragging rights and a Championship Trophy; they can also expect a belly full of the first-ever Edible Mascot.

Pop-Tarts recently unveiled a new Creative Direction featuring "Agents of Crazy Good," an ingenious crew that come fully frosted and ready to challenge expectations for where the brand can show up next—all while rallying for a chance to be fans' next snack. The Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot is an IRL manifestation of this campaign; it will run around the stadium interacting with fans and, when the final whistle blows, transform into a game-winning snack for the victors, just like in Pop-Tarts' most recent advertisements.

The 2023 Pop-Tarts® Bowl airs live on ESPN December 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Planters brand celebrates the holidays with Magic in the Monocle Sweepstakes

The makers of the Planters brand are encouraging everyone 18 years and older to participate in the “Find the Magic in the Monocle” sweepstakes, with a grand prize featuring a 5-night trip for two to the Big Apple—New York City. The “Find the Magic in the Monocle” sweepstakes event runs through Dec. 31.

To be eligible for the grand-prize drawing, fans simply need to purchase any variety or size of Planters mixed nuts, cashews or seasonal items and then upload a photo of their qualifying receipt at magicinthemonocle.com. Visitors to the website can try their luck at instant-win prizes once each day for opportunities to win Planters brand merchandise, holiday ornaments, and swag. To enter the sweepstakes, visit magicinthemonocle.com.

In addiiton, the season wouldn’t be complete without Planters fans being able to attend their holiday gatherings or parties in stylish new branded merchandise. Two limited-time holiday sweaters and two pairs of holiday socks are now available featuring the iconic Mr. Peanut character wielding a candy cane and driving the NUTmobile sleigh being pulled through night sky by a trio of peanut reindeer. Consumers are encouraged to add to—or start—their own Planters merchandise collection with the holiday offerings.