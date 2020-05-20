Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.69 (5-count box), $4.98 (Walmart, 10-count box)

Product Snapshot: Fans of Pop-Tarts who grew up with slap bracelets, ripped jeans and neon shirts can reach for a new favorite snack that's fresh like the many colors of spring: Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites.

Packed with cake flavor and blinged out with edible glitter, Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites are "all that" and a "totally fly" new snacking option that will appeal to anyone who appreciates '90s culture. The celebratory flavor will make you think it's your birthday with every bite—whether you're at the mall, the arcade or just chillin' at home.

"At Pop-Tarts, we're always looking for the next flavor innovation, and with the popularity of '90s nostalgia culture, new Frosted Confetti Cake Bites will be a hit with fans looking for a taste of the past," said Sarah Reinecke, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "These colorful snacks taste like you're eating a slice of birthday cake on the go, no baking required."

Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites will be available this month at retailers nationwide in a five-count box, and a 10-count box at Walmart stores.

For more information on Pop-Tarts Frosted Confetti Cake Bites, follow Pop-Tarts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.