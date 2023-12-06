CauliPuffs has officially launched its line of snacks, intending to offer a healthier alternative to traditional snacking options. The family-owned business from Central Coast California produces the puffed snacks from a blend of cauliflower, rice and corn. Each crispy puff is gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and baked in the U.S.

CauliPuffs are made with avocado oil, rather than traditional seed oils, and come in a variety of different flavors, including White Cheddar, Honey BBQ, and Vegan Salt & Pepper. According to the producer, each puff is packed with flavor, but without any of the guilt that comes along with most unhealthy snacks. The company was founded by CPG designer Joey Rosa and healthcare provider Thai Lan Tran, a couple with two young girls living in Salinas, CA.

"Here at CauliPuffs, we believe that snacking should be enjoyable and guilt-free. Our goal is to provide a healthier alternative to traditional snacking options while also offering a range of flavors that cater to everyone," says co-founder of CauliPuffs and Matterful Brands Rosa.

Salinas is known as the "salad bowl" of the U.S. With Salinas' crops of leafy greens and veggies, the couple had a plethora of delicious, nutritious options to choose from, but one vegetable reportedly stood out: cauliflower. Based on the vegetable’s healthy benefits, versatility, and appearance, the couple decided to make cauliflower the star of their new snack venture.

"Our girls are picky eaters, and it was important for us to create a healthy 'school safe' snack that checked all the boxes and made our kids' taste buds happy," explains Tran, co-founder of CauliPuffs.

CauliPuffs has partnered with the Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), and its partner GIG Cares, to help fight food insecurity by providing families in need, across the country, with healthy snacks.

"I've designed for hundreds of CPG brands for clients throughout my career, with the outcome of many successful designs, but to be able to create this purpose-driven brand alongside my family, and with a mission to improve snacking for not only our kids, but for kids and adults around the world, makes this venture the most exciting of my career," states Rosa.

CauliPuffs is currently available online at CauliPuffs.com (where customers can purchase a sampler pack for a limited time) and on Amazon. CauliPuffs are also available for wholesale purchase at Faire marketplace at faire.com.