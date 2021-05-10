Company: OMG... It's Gluten Free
Website: omgitsglutenfree.com
Introduced: May 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $26.96-$36.95
Product Snapshot: OMG… It’s Gluten Free (OMG), an Illinois-based women-owned company specializing in gluten-free baked goods and frozen foods, has just launched their first-ever line of vegan products, pairing certified allergen-free cookies and muffins.
OMG’s new vegan products include:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie ($26.96/ 24 units)
- Vegan and gluten free individually wrapped 1oz chocolate chip cookie.
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie ($26.96/ 24 units)
- Vegan and gluten free individually wrapped 1oz Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin ($36.95/12 units)
- 1 Dozen Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
