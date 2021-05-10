Company: OMG... It's Gluten Free

Websiteomgitsglutenfree.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.96-$36.95

Product Snapshot: OMG… It’s Gluten Free (OMG), an Illinois-based women-owned company specializing in gluten-free baked goods and frozen foods, has just launched their first-ever line of vegan products, pairing certified allergen-free cookies and muffins. 

OMG’s new vegan products include:

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie ($26.96/ 24 units)  
    • Vegan and gluten free individually wrapped 1oz chocolate chip cookie.
  • Double Chocolate Chip Cookie ($26.96/ 24 units) 
    • Vegan and gluten free individually wrapped 1oz Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
  • Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin ($36.95/12 units) 
    • 1 Dozen Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

