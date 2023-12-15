Registration has officially opened for the American Bakers Association's (ABA) annual convention, with nearly 150 attendees reportedly already registered for the industry event. From April 14-17, 2024, baking and supplier company executives from across the industry will come together at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona, for networking and executive thought leadership.

The four-day convention will feature the same business sessions and leader-to-leader engagement opportunities found on previous convention agendas but with an enhanced program intended to offer even more business-focused content and unique networking opportunities.

"The 2024 ABA Convention is set to redefine industry gatherings with a second year of an enhanced schedule, engaging sessions, and a unique experience for executives from all facets of the business. We are committed to providing a platform for our members to build strong business relationships, gain innovative insights, and shape the future of baking," says ABA President and CEO Eric Dell.

Cordia Harrington, ABA chair and CEO of Crown Bakeries, adds, "The convention is the perfect opportunity for baking professionals to connect, learn, and build lifelong friendships and great business connections. We're excited to unveil new strategies and fresh ideas to support bakery growth in domestic and international markets."

According to event organizers, here is some of what attendees can expect from the 2024 ABA Convention:

Executive roundtable discussions on critical issues shaping the baking industry.

Expert speakers sharing innovative concepts to drive category growth.

Diverse networking opportunities, including one-of-a-kind social events and a new lineup of sporting tournaments.

Thought leadership on workforce development to provide industry employers with valuable tools and resources.

Register for ABA's 2024 Annual Convention at americanbakers.org/convention.