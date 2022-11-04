Registration for ABA’s 2023 Annual Convention is now open. From March 26–29, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Resort and Club in Amelia Island, Florida, the premier annual event will offer baking industry leaders four days of business sessions, expert speakers, and B2B networking.

The ABA 2023 Convention will feature a new experience for attendees.

More roundtable discussions on critical issues facing the industry

More networking opportunities to connect with fellow professionals

More celebrations, including the ATBI Celebration Gala, Women in Bakery, and Farewell Reception

"Adapting to the needs of the industry, 2023 Convention incorporates attendee feedback and ramps up the most popular aspects of Convention," said Christina Donnelly, director of industry relations and strategic initiatives, ABA. “Attendees can expect high-caliber speakers and panel discussions along with more opportunities to form connections with industry peers.”

The sessions will equip leaders with new business insights and tools to stay nimble and adapt to the rapidly evolving world. Nearly 500 bakers, suppliers, and industry partners will gather to network, learn the latest trends and best practices, and prepare for the future.

“Long-time ABA Members will notice an enhanced Convention experience while their favorite aspects remain,” said Samantha Moore, CMP, senior director of meetings and education. “First-time attendees will appreciate a vibrant and welcoming environment to learn and connect with others.”

