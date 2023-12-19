Marinela, a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA, is presenting four students each with a $25,000 scholarship. These grants will go towards tuition to help the students pursue their passions.

Marinela’s “Feed Your Dreams” Sweepstakes encouraged students to discover their interests, whether it be in sports, music, art, technology, or versatility. Consumers were encouraged to take a quiz to find their passion and discover tips on how to turn their passion into a career.

This year’s winners include:

Melissa McElroy, a student at the University of Colorado

Jennifer Venegas Ramirez, a student at California State University, Fresno

Jesse Rivera, a student at Drexel University

Joanna Ramirez, a student at the University of Texas at Arlington

“Every student is unique, and our goal with the ‘Feed Your Dreams’ sweepstakes is to help students discover their passions,” says Paula Flores, Marinela brand manager at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “As tuition rates continue to increase, many students often lack the financial resources to follow their dreams. Our hope is that this sweepstakes gives students the opportunity to pursue their passions.”

Marinela’s “Feed Your Dreams” Sweepstakes ran from June 19 to September 10. The four grand prize winners will each receive a $25,000 scholarship to go toward tuition expenses.

