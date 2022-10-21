Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger is making a $25,000 donation to help Don Tyson School of Innovation's (DTSOI) middle school sports program in Springdale, AR purchase new equipment and training gear for their cross country and intramural sports teams.

Educators and coaches at DTSOI have a track record of going above and beyond for their students to ensure they have more opportunities to play sports. Five years ago, this school started their middle school cross-country team with just seven students. Today, 125 students participate in the program.

The donation will help DTSOI purchase new cross-country and track gear, shoes, uniforms, training equipment and more, as well as provide new equipment for other middle school intramural teams such as soccer and tennis so more DTSOI students can play like tigers.

"Staying active and having fun are important parts of middle school sports, and the lifelong skills kids gain from playing sports such as leadership and teamwork are critical," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "When we learned that middle school sports are at risk due to lack of funding, Mission Tiger jumped at the opportunity to make a difference in the community. Together, we can help more kids in Arkansas play like tigers."

DTSOI is a technology-rich STEAM school dedicated to challenging students academically while inspiring them to make their greatest dreams into their reality, and sports are a big part of that.

"We encourage our students to work hard both in and outside of the classroom to become well-rounded individuals, and sports play a huge role in developing many of these key skills such as confidence, leadership and teamwork," said Kelly Boortz, principal at Don Tyson School of Innovation. "We are grateful to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger for helping us invest more in our middle school sports programs to help our students thrive."

Since it launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their local communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards to spark a $2 donation. For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

