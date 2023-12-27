Kellanova announced it is partnering with Crumbl Cookies once again, with the rerelease of its Brown Sugar Cinnamon ft. Pop-Tarts cookie ahead of the first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl, on Dec. 28. This back-by-popular-demand treat features a warm brown sugar cinnamon-stuffed cookie topped with a brown sugar cream cheese glaze and crumbled Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts on top.

The cookie will be available for a limited time, starting Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Dec. 30, at 950+ Crumbl Cookies stores in 50 states. SRP is $4–$6 per cookie, varying by region.

"This cookie was a new addition to our 2023 line-up, and is an instant Crumbl favorite,” said Amy Eldredge, vice president of menu, Crumbl Cookies. “We are pleased to welcome back our Brown Sugar Cinnamon ft. Pop-Tarts cookie: A warm buttery cookie stuffed with a brown sugar-cinnamon filling, topped with a pool of brown sugar glaze and crumbled Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts."

