Catalina Crunch, a natural cereal brand, announced its partnership with esteemed athlete Jalen Brunson. Together, they are launching a limited-edition Honey Nut With Almonds Cereal that not only highlights Catalina Crunch's commitment to providing protein-forward and nutritious options, but also encapsulates the essence of Jalen Brunson's dedication to peak athletic performance.

Jalen Brunson, recognized for his exceptional skills in the NBA, will be featured on his favorite Catalina Crunch cereal ﬂavor, Honey Nut with Almonds. This limited-edition product aims to emphasize the importance of incorporating high-quality, protein-rich ingredients into everyday diets, further underlining the shared values of both Jalen Brunson and Catalina Crunch.

As a key player for the New York Knicks, Brunson has garnered a massive following and made a lasting impact on the league. Oﬀ the court, his commitment to mentoring and providing opportunities for the next generation has been a driving force in his continued success. Catalina Crunch and Jalen are excited to share that for every limited-edition cereal purchase, one bag of Catalina Crunch’s cereal will be donated to City Harvest, one of New York City’s largest food rescue organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jalen Brunson to the Catalina Crunch family,” shared Krishna Kaliannan, the CEO and founder of Catalina Crunch. “His dedication to health and performance at the highest level perfectly aligns with our brand values and presents an exciting opportunity to further emphasize the importance of delivering innovative and delicious products that support a healthy, active lifestyle."

“As an athlete, it's critical for me to fuel my body with the right nutrients. Catalina Crunch's protein-rich products have fueled me both on and oﬀ the court,” shared Jalen Brunson. “I am thrilled to collaborate with them on a cereal that not only tastes great but also helps me maintain a balanced and protein-forward diet."

The limited-edition cereal is available for purchase directly via Catalina Crunch’s website for $49 for a four-pack.