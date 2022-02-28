Company: Catalina Crunch

Website: https://us.catalinacrunch.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Limited Edition Triple Berry Blast Cereal is the newest flavor to join the lineup of low-carb cereals from Catalina Crunch. Reminiscent of a freshly-made berry pie, this cereal is bursting with juicy notes of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry.

Triple Berry Blast, among all other Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Cereals, is crafted with a unique blend of seven plant proteins and fibers specifically designed to keep you full longer. Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Cereals never use any artificial ingredients, flavors, or colors of any kind, and are Non-GMO, gluten- and grain-free. They contain 0g of sugar, 11g of plant protein, and only 5g of net carbs per serving. Flavor available for a limited time only.