Company: General Mills
Website: www.generalmills.com
Introduced: February 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.50-$4.73
Product Snapshot: General Mills has released new limited-edition Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix cereal and has re-released its limited-edition Reese's Puffs Bunnies cereal.
The new cereals include:
- New Limited-Edition Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix: Introducing a mix up of two of your favorite cereals you’ve loved since you were a kid—Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch! No need to pick between the two iconic cereals, enjoy them both within the same spoonful. Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix! is available for a limited time now at grocery retailers nationwide. MSRP: $2.50, mid-size; $3.99, family-size.
- Limited-Edition Reese’s Puffs Bunnies: Enjoy the same great taste of Reese’s Puffs this spring in adorable bunny-shaped pieces. Reese’s Puffs Bunnies are back for a limited time at grocery retailers nationwide, beginning in late February 2022. MSRP: $4.73