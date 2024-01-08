Throughout the years, Post Consumer Brands has released and discontinued some iconic cereals. This January, the company is bringing back two dessert-themed favorites for a limited time only: Mega Stuf Oreo O's and Chips Ahoy! cereal.

: Combines the crunchy, chocolatey Oreo O’s cereal featuring real Oreos with a generous helping of mini marshmallows. Chips Ahoy! cereal: Puts the nostalgic taste of Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies right into consumers' breakfast bowl, making mornings a little more fun.

Both cookie cereals are available at Walmart while supplies last.

