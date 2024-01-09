As the U.S. observes National Birth Defects Awareness Month in January, the American Bakers Association (ABA) invites baking professionals to join in the effort to promote a vital message. Enriched grains, rich in folic acid, play a crucial role in supporting prenatal development. The association is working to encourage women of childbearing age to incorporate enriched grains into their diets to reduce risk of neural tube defects.

The ABA’s Birth Defects Awareness Month toolkit offers a number of promotional and informational resources, including:

Social media graphics

Stats and facts on folic acids, enriched grains, and prenatal nutrition

Messages and hashtags, including #GetGrains, to raise awareness around this important month

Access the toolkit and join ABA in recognizing National Birth Defects Awareness Month.