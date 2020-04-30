American Bakers Association's Safety Recognition Program awards 10 member companies for dedication to workplace safety

The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program is honored to award ten member companies across 130 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2019.

“Now more than ever, our industry’s dedication to workplace safety serves as inspiration to all of those in food manufacturing,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO of the American Bakers Association. “We are proud to showcase our members dedication to safety and health programs.

Over the course of the last several years, the North American baking industry injury rates have trended downward. The industry employs approximately 800,000 people, which means about 2,400 fewer injuries will happen across the industry.

Launched by ABA in 2016, the program was created to establish a safety incentive and recognize individual bakery and allied company sites which excel in safety. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries.

In the program’s inaugural year, 55 facilities received recognition. In 2017, there were 156 facilities recognized and in 2018, there were 169 sites with distinguished success in safety. This year, ABA members continue enhancing the work experience of employees by ensuring a safe and healthy workplace. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.

2019 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee Companies:

ADM

Ardent Mills

Aryzta

Flowers Foods

Hearthside Food Solutions

The Kroger Co.

Mid South Baking Company

Nation Pizza and Foods

Newly Weds Foods

Stauffer Biscuit Company



For the entire list of ABA Safety Award Program recipients and facility locations, click here.