American Bakers Association's Safety Recognition Program awards 10 member companies for dedication to workplace safety
The American Bakers Association Safety Recognition Program is honored to award ten member companies across 130 facilities for their effective and successful safety programs in 2019.
“Now more than ever, our industry’s dedication to workplace safety serves as inspiration to all of those in food manufacturing,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO of the American Bakers Association. “We are proud to showcase our members dedication to safety and health programs.
Over the course of the last several years, the North American baking industry injury rates have trended downward. The industry employs approximately 800,000 people, which means about 2,400 fewer injuries will happen across the industry.
Launched by ABA in 2016, the program was created to establish a safety incentive and recognize individual bakery and allied company sites which excel in safety. The program has increased workplace safety awareness and emphasizes the importance of employee safety in the baking and allied industries.
In the program’s inaugural year, 55 facilities received recognition. In 2017, there were 156 facilities recognized and in 2018, there were 169 sites with distinguished success in safety. This year, ABA members continue enhancing the work experience of employees by ensuring a safe and healthy workplace. These efforts to develop strong safety programs also prove to be an investment in the company’s financial health as well.
2019 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee Companies:
ADM
Ardent Mills
Aryzta
Flowers Foods
Hearthside Food Solutions
The Kroger Co.
Mid South Baking Company
Nation Pizza and Foods
Newly Weds Foods
Stauffer Biscuit Company
For the entire list of ABA Safety Award Program recipients and facility locations, click here.
