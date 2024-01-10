Voodoo Doughnut has launched a quarterly give-back campaign in collaboration with the Epilepsy Foundation. This collaboration takes the form of a new limited-edition doughnut, the Purple Lemon Haze. At select Voodoo Doughnut stores through April 1, visitors can purchase the doughnut, which is filled with decadent lemon whipped cream, dipped in vibrant purple vanilla frosting, and adorned with swirls of vanilla whipped cream and sprinkles.

A portion of the proceeds from every Purple Lemon Haze doughnut sold will go directly to the Epilepsy Foundation to provide support and resources for the 3.4 million people in the U.S. living with epilepsy. Purple Lemon Haze will be sold at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations in Portland and Eugene, OR; Vancouver, WA; Denver and Boulder, CO; Tempe, AZ; Austin, Cypress, Houston, Katy, Dallas, and San Antonio, TX; and Chicago.

“We are grateful to Voodoo Doughnut for this unique partnership which goes beyond just raising money,” says Michael Cantagallo, vice president of development, Epilepsy Foundation. “We are always looking for opportunities to partner with organizations that share our vision and want to leverage their national platform to make a positive impact for our community. In addition to supporting our fundraising efforts, Voodoo Doughnut’s Purple Lemon Haze campaign will help spark conversations and raise awareness about epilepsy and seizures among their customers around the country.”

"We are thrilled to partner with the Epilepsy Foundation for our quarterly give-back campaign to kick off the new year," says Chris Schultz, CEO at Voodoo Doughnut. "With the Purple Lemon Haze doughnut, we aim to raise awareness, offer support, and drive meaningful change for those affected by epilepsy."

