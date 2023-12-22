Voodoo Doughnut—a Portland-based bakery chain known for its original, sometimes whimsical creations—has just opened its latest location. While the 2,400-square-foot Chicago store (sited in the city’s Fulton Market neighborhood) opened to the public on December 16, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery Chief Editor Jenni Spinner got a sneak preview at the Voodoo Doughnut location at a pre-opening party on December 14.

The bakery chain currently operates in its home state of Oregon, as well as Washington, Colorado, California, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida. Most of the locations are retail stores on city streets, but hungry travelers can pick up a signature treat from Voodoo Doughnut locations in Denver’s and Nashville’s airports.

According to Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz, when seeking out suitable cities to call the newest store home, the Windy City soon rose to the top of the list.

“Renowned for its vibrant culinary landscape, Chicago emerged as the ideal location for Voodoo's inaugural Midwest store,” he says. “When the opportunity arose in Fulton Market, known for its diverse array of dining establishments, it became evident that we had to seize the moment.”

The bright-pink Voodoo Doughnut building is situated close to several popular restaurants, including The Girl and the Goat (run by Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard) and Au Cheval. It also is just a very short walk from the Morgan stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Green Line, which could mean a steady stream of commuters will be stopping by for coffee and a sweet treat before hopping on the el for their morning commute.

Schultz says while the Chicago location is the latest Voodoo Doughnut spot to be added to their list of locations, more are likely to be announced.

“We expect to expand at a similar or even accelerated rate, continuously seeking the ideal match in both city and store locations to spread the Voodoo Magic to local communities,” Schultz says.