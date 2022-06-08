Company: HI-CHEW, The Doughnut Project

Website: hi-chew.com, thedoughnutproject.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.75

Product Snapshot: In celebration of National Candy Month (June), HI-CHEW and New York City-based The Doughnut Project have teamed up for the third time to create a citrus treat just in time for summer. The limited-edition doughnut, Kind of a Big Peel, is inspired by the latest HI-CHEW flavor, Juicy Blood Orange, from the new Infrusions Orchard Mix.

Kind of a Big Peel will be available for a limited time from June 10-12 at The Doughnut Project (10 Morton St, NYC).

This collaboration between HI-CHEW and The Doughnut Project balances the subtly sweet and tangy flavors of a freshly picked blood orange. The doughnut is topped with a glaze made of blood orange purée that mimics the fruit with a vibrant orange hue. The chewy center is infused with actual HI-CHEW Juicy Blood Orange pieces and blood orange curd filling, providing a burst of citrusy, fruity flavor with every bite.