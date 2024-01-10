For the first time in the show’s history, the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) (known as the Baking Expo, and the Western Hemisphere’s largest baking industry event) will combine both rounds of its priority space selection and application process into one streamlined space assignment process for members of American Bakers Association (ABA), Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association (BEMA), and Retail Bakers of America (RBA), as well as renewing IBIE 2022 exhibitors. This change makes the booth reservation process more efficient for the event’s most loyal supporters while allowing for an expanded sales cycle for all. Qualifying companies will be invited to submit applications between January 16 - February 13, 2024, in order to participate in Priority Space Selection, during which members of ABA, BEMA, and RBA will select booth space first, with 2022 Exhibitors to follow utilizing a priority points system.

This year’s Q1 date for the start of space sales also marks the official return to a pre-COVID timeline, enabling General Space Selection for the full supplier community to open earlier than ever before on February 14. The shift ensures more companies across the grain-based food industry supply chain can participate and buyers can find the robust array of equipment, ingredients, supplies, and business solutions the triennial event is known for.

Priority space selection (open to ABA, BEMA, and RBA members, and IBIE 2022 exhibitors:

Applications open January 16

Applications are due February 13

Selections made March 18–26

General space selection:

Applications open February 14

General space selection starts April 1, ongoing while inventory lasts

“The vast majority of our exhibitors reaffirm their commitment with every event,” says IBIE Chairman Jorge Zarate. “This resounding endorsement speaks volumes about the robust buyer engagement and exceptional return on investment IBIE consistently delivers. We are honored by this strong vote of confidence from our exhibitors and remain dedicated to providing a platform that fosters meaningful connections and propels our industry forward.”

IBIE 2025 follows a 2022 gathering that exceeded expectations despite pandemic travel challenges and conditions, with a 25% increase in baker participation. More than 800 exhibitors, including 200 new to IBIE, showcased 6.25 million pounds of technology, equipment, and supplies for participants from more than 105 countries.

High demand for the innovations showcased at IBIE 2022 resulted in a 34% increase in international buyer attendance and exhibitors saying it generated the most global connections to date. With the greatest number of international bakers coming from Brazil, Canada, Columbia, El Salvador, and a record-setting delegation from Mexico, non-U.S. attendees represented more than a quarter of the audience on-site.

The Baking Expo provides a forum for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their solutions to thousands of baking professionals from around the world, debut their innovations, and build relationships across all segments of the grain-based foods industry. It has been recognized as one of the Fastest 50 Growing U.S. Trade Shows and consistently ranked in Top 100 lists for the past decade, including Tradeshow Executive’s Gold 100.

IBIE 2025 will be held September 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.