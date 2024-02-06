Campbell's Late July brand is heating up its portfolio with two new permanent additions: Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin' Sauce tortilla chips.

Its Hawaiian Habanero flavor includes a balance of sweet and tangy pineapple flavor paired with a kick of spicy habanero pepper for the ultimate tropical heat experience.

Its Late July Scorchin' Sauce is composed of bold and savory cayenne pepper flavor that delivers on the Scorchin' Sauce name. The intense spiciness of these 100% whole-grain chips is bringing new meaning to the phrase “Solar Flare," per the brand.

Like the rest of the brand’s portfolio, Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin’ Sauce tortilla chips are made with gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients, including organic corn and carefully selected seasonings.

The new tortilla chips join the brand’s permanent line-up and are available now at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.79 per 7.8-oz. bag.

