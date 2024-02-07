That’s It has announced the launch of its latest product line, Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles, available at Thrive Market. As a company with a stated mission to offer simplicity and quality, That’s It is introducing a snackable coffee solution with no more than five real, organic ingredients, reportedly providing a healthier and more portable alternative for coffee enthusiasts.

The Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars are available at Thrive Market in mocha and vanilla flavors, each with the caffeine equivalent of a cup of coffee. The Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles offer the convenience of a shot of espresso. The products are, according to the producer, designed to satisfy the cravings of coffee drinkers without compromising on simplicity or quality.

Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s It, states, "We wanted to create a snackable coffee solution that not only tastes great but also aligns with our commitment to simplicity and minimal ingredients. Our Organic Energy Coffee Mini Bars and Dark Chocolate Espresso Truffles deliver on both fronts. We are thrilled to be launching these products with Thrive Market because we share their mission of making healthy living easy.”

In addition to the Organic Energy Line, That's It also expanding its distribution of its Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles at Thrive Market. These fan-favorites, also available at select Costco and Target retailers, are made with 60% cacao and contain only 1g of added sugar per truffle. Like all That's It products, these Fig Truffles are vegan and free of the top 12 allergens, making them an inclusive, guilt-free indulgence. The products are also available on Amazon and thatsitfruit.com.