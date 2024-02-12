Casey’s is celebrating National Pizza Day by announcing its first-ever chief pizza and beer officer. Joe Cruz from Lincoln, NE, in the heart of Casey’s Country, has been selected out of over 500 qualified candidates to take on this prestigious position.

Cruz loves to eat Casey’s pizza and drink beer, making him uniquely qualified to take on this job. He will be the utmost authority on sampling, researching, and pairing Casey’s pizzas with the best beer combinations. He also will be responsible for creating compelling social media content to inform Casey’s Country about these unique pairings and attending public events to spread their passion for pizza and beer.

“As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, it was extremely important for Casey’s to add the position of chief pizza and beer officer,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “Eating pizza and sampling beer is more challenging than it sounds, especially when you have the pizza and beer pairing curiosity and enjoyment of Casey’s Country resting on your shoulders. We’re confident that Joe is the right person for the job, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Casey’s family.”

Casey’s consulted with former NFL defensive tackle and well-known content creator Anthony “Spice” Adams to review the pool of candidates against the job requirements to identify the perfect pizza and beer connoisseur. Applicants were assessed on their passion, communication skills and leadership traits. Cruz brings all this and more to the position.

“As a proud resident of Casey’s Country and a self-proclaimed pizza and beer aficionado, I’m honored to be the first person to take on this coveted role,” said Joe Cruz, Casey’s new chief pizza and beer officer. “We all have thoughts about our dream job, and when I saw Casey’s was looking for a chief pizza and beer officer, I knew I had found the best job ever. I’m ready to get to work bringing the most delicious pizza and beer combinations to Casey’s guests.”

