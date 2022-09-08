Casey’s is celebrating the 21st birthday of the fan-favorite breakfast pizza with the inclusion of Busch Light beer cheese, for a limited time only. The suggested retail price is $13.99 for a small pizza, $15.99 for a medium, and $16.99 for a large.

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with a buttery, parmesan, and cheddar beer cheese sauce rounded out with the flavor of hops, barley malt, and fine grains from Busch Light. The pizza is then loaded with smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, and real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “For breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday, we’re going all out and giving our fans a new take with the Ultimate Beer Cheese breakfast pizza featuring a Busch Light beer cheese sauce. Our guests have long started their days with a slice (or two) of our handmade breakfast pizza, plus a fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee, so we’re excited to give them a new twist this year as part of the celebration.”

This month, Casey’s will host the Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza Birthday Bash at two major college football games to celebrate its iconic breakfast pizza turning 21. Casey’s first-ever tailgate food truck will serve hot, fresh Casey’s Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza for fans to sample. Beer will be available for those who are 21+. While they enjoy a slice and a Busch Light, fans are welcome to play tailgate games and grab some free game day swag, compliments of Casey’s.

Learn more about Casey’s breakfast at caseys.com/breakfast.