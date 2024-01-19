To start off this week's Fun Friday, ONE Brands announced an expanded partnership with Xponential+, the live and on-demand digital fitness platform from Xponential Fitness that features brands including CycleBar, YogaSix, and Club Pilates, offering customers a free, three-month membership to Xponential+ with the purchase of any ONE protein snack.

With the purchase of any ONE protein snack at retail locations nationwide, customers are eligible to receive a complimentary membership to Xpontential+, a digital membership that provides unlimited access to over 1,000 live and on-demand fitness classes led by expert instructors from leading brands such as CycleBar, Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, Rumble Boxing, and many more. Customers can redeem their prize online at OneBarRewards.com with a valid receipt of purchase. This national promotion will run through February 28.

Jelly Belly Squishi Toys by Incredible Group



This Valentine's Day, Incredible Group is inviting consumers to indulge their loved one's senses with a blend of sweetness and squishiness with its scented Jelly Belly squishi toys.

The toys come in 12 different scents, and can be found at the retailers below:

Canada: Giant Tiger, Indigo, Party City Canada, Red Apple, Toys ‘R Us, Walmart Canada

Giant Tiger, Indigo, Party City Canada, Red Apple, Toys ‘R Us, Walmart Canada USA: Meijer, It’Sugar, FYE, Learning Express, Cracker Barrel, and independent retailers

Casey’s announces search for first-ever chief pizza and beer officer

Casey’s is seeking the best candidates for its "most delicious position ever" as National Pizza Week approaches (January 14 to 20). The company is officially launching a search for its first-ever chief pizza and beer officer. This prestigious and mouth-watering position will serve as the utmost authority on sampling, researching and pairing Casey’s pizzas with the best beer combinations.

The ideal chief pizza and beer officer candidate has clear communication skills and a high motivation to eat tasty pizza and responsibly drink ice-cold beer. In addition to spearheading pizza and beer pairing research, the chief pizza and beer officer will be responsible for creating compelling social media content to inform Casey’s Country fans about research findings and attending public events to spread their passion for Casey’s pizza and beer

Casey’s is committed to finding the most pizza-perfect applicant to appoint as chief pizza and beer officer across its 17-state footprint. To help the company recruit for this esteemed position, Casey’s called in the expert by partnering with former NFL defensive lineman and well-known content creator and comedian Anthony “Spice” Adams, as its search consultant.

The benefits of the position include job supplies like receiving pizza and beer from Casey’s stores, branded glassware and other swag, coverage of travel costs for position duties, and a negotiable compensation package. Full details are available on the LinkedIn job posting.

If you like to eat Casey’s pizza, drink beer, and find the best combinations of both, apply now at caseys.com/bestjobever for the Casey’s chief pizza and beer officer position. Applications will be accepted through January 24.