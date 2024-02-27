Popchips has officially launched a new flavor: Popchips Nacho. The flavor is vegan, cheesy, and officially available online and in select grocery stores.

The new flavor will be available on Amazon and at Kroger, Fresh Thyme, HyVee, and Meijer. With an SRP of $3.99 per bag, Popchips Nacho is never fried and has 50% less fat than other fried chips. The new flavor is dairy-free, vegan certified, gluten-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

The brand will have the new flavor available to sample at Expo West at the Our Home booth.

