HIPPEAS has launched a new Chickpea Tortilla Chip flavor: Nacho Vibes. This consumer-requested flavor has the crunch and taste of mainstream nacho-flavored tortilla chips but was developed with the better-for-you attributes HIPPEAS is known for: vegan/dairy-free, certified gluten-free, and non-GMO. The new addition rounds out the brand's other Chickpea Tortilla Chip offerings, including Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, and Sea Salt & Lime.

Consumers can find the full HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chip lineup at Sprouts Farmers Markets and select retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon and HIPPEAS.com, for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per 5-oz. bag.

Chickpeas is the first ingredient in HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Tortilla Chips, and the chips also have 3g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1-oz. serving.

“We are really proud of the Nacho Vibes flavor of our HIPPEAS Chickpea Tortilla Chips, as we’ve been working hard to perfect this recipe to surpass consumer expectations of what a chickpea tortilla chip can taste like,” stated HIPPEAS CMO Julia Hecht. “HIPPEAS Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips are vegan and contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind. Plus, these chips are made from super sustainable chickpeas, so we feel good about this product on all sides,” she continued.

Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil. HIPPEAS chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. These crops are farmed using 10% of the water of most proteins, which means 90% less water taken from Mother Nature. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand’s carbon footprint.