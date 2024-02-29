The Washington Red Raspberry Commission and Illinois Tech (IIT) Department of Food Science and Nutrition announced winning concepts from the new Food Product Innovation Student Competition, aimed at developing new product concepts for use by the Washington red raspberry industry. Seventeen master’s-level program students participated in the competition, forming five teams and five corresponding product concepts. Student groups presented their concepts to a panel of judges on Feb. 7 at Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations studio in Chicago.

Winning concepts included:

First Place: Razz-Up! Ketchup

Second Place: Raspberry Boba

Third Place: Raspberry Marinade

Honorable mentions were awarded to the Raspberry Breakfast Cereal Granola and Mango Raspberry Swirl Ice Cream.

“Cultivating the next generation of culinary innovators is both a privilege and a passion. Working on the competition with the students at IIT, sponsored by the Washington Red Raspberry Commission, has been a rewarding journey,” said Zal Taleyarkhan, corporate research chef, Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations. “Guiding them through the creative process and harnessing the vibrant essence of raspberry puree, with its bold flavor profile and natural sweetness, has truly been a testament to the endless possibilities within the culinary world.”

For the competition, each team was provided with frozen Washington red raspberry puree to experiment with and tasked with the creation of a product for the grocery/CPG market. Students were guided by IIT faculty and industry mentors to explore, develop and present their concepts. The concepts were judged on innovation, prominence of raspberry as an ingredient, appearance, taste and delivery, as well as the student presentation at the judging.

Washington red raspberries are reportedly prized for their sweet-tart flavor, beautiful color and superior nutrition profile. Processed frozen red raspberries—including individually quick frozen, puree and juice concentrate—provide the same high quality as fresh berries and are readily available year-round for foodservice operators and food manufacturers to capitalize on consumer demand for and interest in health, flavor innovation, and natural ingredients, flavors and colors.

"Personally, I have enjoyed raspberries as a fruit, but this marks my initial venture into crafting a product with raspberry puree. I'd like to highlight the natural flavor and color of the product, which remains unchanged during our preparation process. It's noteworthy that we don't need to incorporate any artificial color or flavor, as the product attains its authentic color and taste naturally,” said Monisha Srinivasan, student, IIT. “I appreciate the organization for conducting this product innovation competition; it has proven immensely beneficial for us, offering opportunities to acquire new knowledge and skills.”

Mentors of the competition included: Dr. Britt Burton-Freeman, professor and chair, Department of Food Science and Nutrition and Director, Center for Nutrition Research, Institute for Food Safety and Health, IIT; Todd Diel, adjunct industry professor, manager of Academic Programs and Initiatives, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, IIT; John Hammerstone, adjunct industry professor, Food Science and Nutrition, IIT; Dr. Kathiravan Krishnamurthy, professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, IIT; Dr. Aman Sandhu, associate professor, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, IIT; and Zal Taleyarkhan, corporate research chef, Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations.

The panel of judges included: Dr. Valéria Acquarone, adjunct industry professor, Food Product Development, IIT; Bob Garrison, editor-in-chief, Prepared Foods; Mary Kimbrough, RDN, LDN, vice president, food and nutrition, Wild Hive (representing the Washington Red Raspberry Commission); Julie Luby, adjunct professor, Retired, Food Product Development, IIT; and Dr. Brian Schaneberg, executive director, Institute for Food Safety and Health, IIT.

Visit redrazz.org to learn more about Washington red raspberries, including food safety standards, product formats, nutrition information and more. American Culinary Federation professionals can also access over 10 Continuing Education Hours (CEH) through the Commission’s baking and pastry courses.