General Mills Foodservice has come out with Pillsbury Mini French Toast products, designed to give schools a grab-and-go breakfast option. Available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix flavors, the line offers K-12 foodservice programs a low-prep, heat-and-serve, or thaw-and-serve solution that can be served at breakfast or all day long.

Individually wrapped and regulation-ready, the mini French toast meets 2-ounce equivalent grain and whole grain-rich criteria. The new flavors give schools an exciting option to boost breakfast participation with a student-favorite menu item from brands they know and love. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix are among the top four K-12 cereal brands.

The new cereal flavors of Pillsbury Mini French Toast are the latest addition to General Mills Foodservice’s robust line-up of individually wrapped breakfast items. Other products include Pillsbury Mini Waffles, Pillsbury Mini Pancakes, Pillsbury Mini Bagels, Pillsbury Mini Cinnis, Pillsbury Filled Crescents, and Pillsbury Frudel. The products are set to begin shipping this month.

