Whoa Dough, renowned for its gluten-free cookie dough snack bars, will showcase its latest brand updates and innovations at Expo West from March 12–16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #N2300 to check out Whoa Dough's updated packaging for its entire cookie dough snack bar line and sample the brand’s latest flavor, the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip snack bar, specifically developed for the K-12 school market. Booth #5629 will feature Whoa Dough's refrigerated ready-to-bake and safe-to-eat raw cookie dough in both the Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie flavors. This will be the first time consumers will be able to sample the brand’s newest product at Expo West.

The Whoa Dough Cookie Dough snack bars have been revamped with new packaging with clear product images and a prominent label that reads "Cookie Dough Snack Bar" for easy identification. The packaging is designed to capture consumers' attention and encourage deeper engagement with the product. In addition, each wrapper now includes a delightful #Whoament or fascinating fact on the back, providing an element of enjoyment for consumers. Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough, is excited about these enhancements, which mark the debut of the brand's "Whoaments" campaign.

"Following our participation in Mondelez International's CoLab program, we identified a gap in consumer awareness regarding the contents of a Whoa Dough bar package and the essence of 'Whoa Dough' itself," explained Goldstein. "We seized the opportunity to inject some fun into our packaging with shareable 'Whoaments' that encourage consumer interaction on social media. Whether you're enjoying a snack at a game, winding down after dinner, or grabbing one during your morning commute, we invite you to share these moments with us."

Eric Hurwitz, Whoa Dough's chief marketing officer, emphasizes that its gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and non-GMO cookie dough evokes exclamations of 'Whoa!' owing to its taste. The brand aims to spread positivity through its #Whoaments, creating more "Whoa" moments in the world. By sharing an interesting or amusing #Whoament, their team hopes to brighten people's days and make a meaningful impact.

Additionally, Whoa Dough is launching its new Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough bars at Expo West, which are formulated to cater to the K-12 market. Like their Oatmeal Cookie Dough Bar launched last spring, this flavor is Smart Snack approved and helps school districts earn one full grain credit. The demand for allergen-friendly, Smart Snack-approved options in school menus prompted California's Orange County Public School district to become an early adopter of Whoa Dough. Whoa Dough plans to create more variations using the oatmeal base, with Oatmeal Chocolate Chip as the inaugural addition, building on the success of its oatmeal flavor.

"With five of our seven flavors meeting Smart Snack criteria, the oatmeal varieties offer a full-grain credit. This adherence to USDA guidelines ensures our snacks are nutritious and appealing to students and parents,” said Goldstein.

Expo West attendees will also get to sample Whoa Dough's refrigerated ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and the eagerly awaited Sugar Cookie Dough. Crafted to be gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher certified, Whoa Dough's cookie dough offers an allergen-friendly option for consumers.