Before a baked treat or a savory snack hits a consumer’s mouth—or before it hits the bottom of their shopping carts—it hits their eyes. To entice buyers, producers need to offer products with strong visual appeal, including colors that deliver what consumers are craving now. Adding to the challenge is providing cakes, cookies, chips, pretzels, and other alluring edible items in tasty, tantalizing flavors of interest to consumers.

To explore current and emerging trends, join Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery and Circana for Current Trends in Flavors and Colors. The presentation—delivered by noted market expert Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader with Circana—will also touch upon consumer behaviors, behaviors, and other factors impacting the market.

For example, the world is an increasingly stressful place to live; the people who dwell on the planet are on the hunt for sources of joy wherever they can find them. Interestingly, snack and bakery makers have an opportunity to lift sagging spirits with their products. By offering mood-brightening colors, interesting flavors, and bites that delight, producers can connect with consumers and offer a bit of relief from the stresses they face.

Also, when shoppers reach for snacks at the store or comb through offerings from online retailers, they are seeking a combination of two things: nostalgia, and novelty. Consumers want flavors and colors that comfort, but they also show interest in snack and bakery products that offer a new, exciting experience. Producers that deliver on that blend are likely to capture shoppers’ interest, as well as their dollars.

