Innophos has announced an addition to its technology team: Erhan Yildiz has recently been named senior manager – food and beverage.

“I’m excited for Erhan to join the Innophos team,” said Karen Winkowski, vice president, innovation. “His proven track record developing and commercializing innovative food products, coupled with his leadership background managing R&D teams, helps make him a tremendous addition to our expanding technical team here at Innophos."

Yildiz joins Innophos from Paragon Pure, where he served as chief commercial officer leading development of “better for the planet” ingredients at the purpose-driven start-up. He previously led the R&D function at TIC Gums and spent extensive time at Ingredion leading technical services for U.S./Canada.

Yildiz holds a Ph.D. in Food Science from Rutgers University and conducted postdoctoral work in PMI/Chemical Engineering at Princeton University. He has a passion for sharing knowledge and he actively contributes to the next generation of food scientists by teaching a graduate-level Food Carbohydrates course at Rutgers University's Food Science Department.

