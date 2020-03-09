ONE Brands Churro and Carrot Cake flavored protein bars

Company: ONE Brands

Website: www.one1brands.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE and ONE PLANT Bars, is excited to announce the introduction of two new plant-based varieties. The new additions to the ONE PLANT line, Churro and Carrot Cake flavored protein bars, are available starting today on Amazon.

ONE has built a strong following for its signature too-good-to-be-true flavors since it launched the ONE PLANT line in the fall of 2019 with two varieties, Banana Nut Bread and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The addition of Churro and Carrot Cake to the line is poised to continue the momentum ONE created by bringing superior taste and texture into plant-based snacking. Made with high-quality ingredients, each ONE PLANT bar provides 12 grams of plant protein and only 1 gram of sugar—making them a guilt-free indulgence for on-the-go fuel.

"We have been thrilled to receive such positive feedback about the taste and texture of our ONE PLANT offerings since their initial launch last fall, and we are excited to continue the momentum by adding two new dessert-inspired flavors to our plant-based lineup," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONE Brands. "We have seen severe underdevelopment in plant-based protein in the snack category, so we are excited to offer two more options for fueling an active lifestyle for vegans and non-vegans alike."

With a SRP of $2.99, ONE PLANT Churro and Carrot Cake protein bars are now available on Amazon and ONE Brands's website and will be at Vitamin Shoppe in April, and at Meijer starting in early May. For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #TasteBudsDontLie and tag @one1brands.