Birch Benders, renowned for its convenient just-add-water pancake and waffle mixes, has unveiled its latest innovation: Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix. Crafted with premium organic ingredients, the brownies offer a chocolate experience while upholding a commitment to clean eating.

Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix is made with only five simple ingredients: organic cane sugar, organic wheat flour, organic cocoa powder, salt, and organic natural flavor, and each package yields 16 brownies. Birch Benders' organic brownie mix is reportedly the first to feature a clean ingredient list, all without compromising the texture and taste cherished by brownie aficionados.

"We're thrilled to elevate the organic baking aisle with our Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix, a new pinnacle of indulgence," stated Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer. "Crafted from just five organic ingredients, our brownie mix delivers exceptional taste and quality, offering consumers an organic indulgence they can savor with confidence."

Birch Benders Organic Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix can be found nationwide at select retailers including Walmart, Meijer, natural food stores and birchbenders.com for an SRP of $4.68.