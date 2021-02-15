Company: Birch Benders

Website: birchbenders.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$7.99

Product Snapshot: Birch Benders, a pancake brand known for disrupting the breakfast aisle with first-to-market keto and paleo pancake and waffle mixes, is about to do it again. This time, Birch Benders is changing the baking game with a new line of scrumptious, keto-friendly and organic cake and brownie mixes, as well as two keto-friendly frostings.

At a time when people are spending more time in the kitchen and many are turning to a keto lifestyle, Birch Benders is delivering high-quality, delicious desserts that you can feel good about eating. Whether you're keto, prefer to eat organic, or are simply tired of food labels filled with processed ingredients, excess carbs and loads of sugar, you no longer have to abandon the desserts that you love. Now you can rejoice in having your cake and eating it too—literally.

Next time you're craving a heavenly slice of vanilla-frosted cake or an extra fudgy brownie, you can whip one up without sacrificing flavor or your healthy lifestyle. All of the new baking mixes and frostings are made with clean ingredients, no added sugar and taste as good as from scratch (with a fraction of the preparation!). The keto-friendly line is also gluten-free and has less than 5g net carb per serving.

"For years, we have reimagined classic favorites with better-for-you alternatives, including our popular pancake and waffle mixes, and we're thrilled to bring the Birch Benders magic into the baking aisle," said Lucy Rand, vice president of marketing at Birch Benders. "We believe that life is too short to not enjoy the foods you love most, and this new line is a great option for anyone who is balancing decadent desserts and better-for-you eating."

Birch Benders' new baking line features eight baking mix and frosting offerings, including:

Keto Baking and Frosting. The keto-friendly line is gluten-free and boasts clean ingredients, no added sugar, and low net carbs (frosting: 0 – 1g net carb per serving; cakes/brownies: 5g net carbs per serving). The line has three mixes.

Ultimate Fudge Keto Brownie Mix

Chocolate Keto Cake Mix

Classic Yellow Keto Cake Mix

Chocolate Keto Frosting

Vanilla Keto Frosting

Organic Baking

Birch Benders Organic Baking Mixes are made with simple, recognizable ingredients to make high-quality desserts you can feel good about serving your family:

Ultimate Fudge Organic Brownie Mix

Chocolate Organic Cake Mix

Classic Yellow Organic Cake Mix

Birch Benders' keto baking mixes and frostings and organic baking mixes are available now at BirchBenders.com and later this month on Amazon.com. The products will also be available at Target, Kroger, select retailers including Walmart starting in April for $4.99 (organic mixes) and $7.99 (keto mixes and frostings).